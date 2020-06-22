Menu
Police allege this car was used to abduct an Inala teen.
Toowoomba stolen car used in child abduction

by Staff Writers
22nd Jun 2020 1:09 PM | Updated: 2:42 PM
DETECTIVES from the Inala and Toowoomba Child Protection Investigation Units have charged four teenagers following an alleged abduction of another boy in Inala on Saturday afternoon.

At 2.45pm, police were called to a Cormorant St, Inala, after reports of four people allegedly putting a 13-year-old boy in the boot of a car.

A Queensland Police service spokeswoman said the alleged offenders used a knife and threatened violence to steal the car from a motorist at Northlands Shopping Centre in Toowoomba late Friday evening. 

Police allege the stolen car was then involved in several crimes including a fuel drive off at a Forest Lakes service station at 4.45pm on Saturday.

Police allege the driver of the stolen car pulled over at the intersection of at Scenic Rd and Greenhill Rd in Redbank Plains at 7.30pm on Saturday.

The driver and three passengers of the vehicle, then released the boy from the boot.

The driver and passengers abandoned the vehicle at that intersection before running off in the opposite direction to 13-year-old boy.

The boy ran to Moogerah Boulevard at Redbank Plains before seeking assistance from police, who were searching for the stolen vehicle at the time.

Polair tracked the four teenagers, resulting in police arresting them nearby, without further incident in parkland between Scenic Road and Lamington Drive around 7.40pm.

The 13-year-old boy was not physically injured in the incident.

Police are seeking assistance from any member of the public who may have sighted the vehicle in the 72 hours prior.

The vehicle is described a white Kia Cerato, (QLD rego 913YPU). 

The car also had an Uber sticker on the back.

Four teenage boys have been charged with a total of 22 offences.

A 16-year-old Goodna boy has been charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, stealing, robbery and receiving stolen property.

A 16-year-old Kleinton boy has been charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, stealing, robbery.

A 16-year-old Redbank Plains boy has been charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, stealing and attempted unlawful entry of a motor vehicle.

A 17-year-old Harristown boy has been charged with one count each of deprivation of liberty, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, attempted unlawful entry of a motor vehicle, stealing, robbery and receiving stolen property.

All are expected in the Richlands Childrens Court today.

Investigations are continuing.

