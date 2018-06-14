Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO
News

Toowoomba roofing company owes hundreds of thousands

Matthew Newton
by
18th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA roofing company has gone into liquidation owing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Liquidator Anne Meagher of SV Partners in Brisbane was appointed liquidator of Toowoomba Roofing Solutions Pty Ltd in late April.

According to a report on company activities and property by directors Paul MacGinley and Paul McGrath, lodged with the Australian Securities and Investments Commission this month, the company still owes roughly $93,000 in superannuation to its employees.

The report also said the company owed approximately $290,000 to creditors, including $99,000 to the Australian Taxation Office.

Documents lodged with ASIC show the company was still owed $200,000 for works, and had assets totalling approximately $83,000 when it entered liquidation.

Liquidator Anne Meagher was contacted for comment.

liquidation toowoomba business toowoomba development toowoomba list toowoomba roofing solutions
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    Man accused of riding horse in pub faces Gympie Court

    premium_icon Man accused of riding horse in pub faces Gympie Court

    News A southside man accused of riding a horse into a pub will be sentenced next week.

    Heartbroken grandma’s plea after Indie’s tragic death

    premium_icon Heartbroken grandma’s plea after Indie’s tragic death

    News Sandy Bampton has barely recovered from horrific ordeal

    • 18th Jun 2019 5:48 AM
    Good news for the Gympie family of tiny little Winona

    premium_icon Good news for the Gympie family of tiny little Winona

    News Tiny Winona was born weighing only 1035g and needed help breathing

    Lives at risk in Gympie region neighbourhood 'no-man's land'

    premium_icon Lives at risk in Gympie region neighbourhood 'no-man's land'

    News Perrett pledges to back ambulance campaign for 6000 residents