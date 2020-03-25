Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Generic Ambulance
Generic Ambulance
News

Toowoomba resident dies of coronavirus

James Allen
by
25th Mar 2020 8:19 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 68-year-old Toowoomba resident has died from coronavirus this afternoon at the Toowoomba Hospital.

Garry Kirstenfeldt passed in an intensive care unit, while his wife and family remain in self-isolation, describing him as "kind and adorable."

Mr Kirstenfeldt contracted the disease while onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise which docked in Sydney last week, and is said to have had underlying conditions prior to contracting coronavirus.

This comes as Darling Downs Health confirmed a new case of COVID-19 earlier today. 

This case also came after a traveller returned to Toowoomba.

Queensland Health have confirmed this is the second death in the state after a 77-year-old Sunshine Coast woman died in Sydney, also with a previous health condition. 

Some information gathered was provided by the ABC .

coronavirus editors picks health toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Inskip, Fraser Island, Cooloola Coast closed to campers

        premium_icon Inskip, Fraser Island, Cooloola Coast closed to campers

        News THE State Government today announced the closure of all campgrounds in national parks, state forests and state managed recreation and protected areas, in response to...

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        Coronavirus in Queensland: all you need to know today

        News Queensland shuts its borders, spike in cases continues

        Gympie GPs worried about coronavirus ’tsunami’

        premium_icon Gympie GPs worried about coronavirus ’tsunami’

        News They will join forces this week to collectively drive home the message that this...

        If regions’ bad internet isn’t fixed it’ll cost lives

        premium_icon If regions’ bad internet isn’t fixed it’ll cost lives

        News Your mental wellbeing in pandemic shouldn’t come down to whether you can get...