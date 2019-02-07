Menu
Ed Harry at Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre has started its closing down sale.
Toowoomba jobs go as menswear retailer closes doors

7th Feb 2019 3:55 PM
A TOOWOOMBA clothing store will close its doors at a popular shopping centre after its parent company went into administration.

Ed Harry, located at Clifford Gardens Shopping Centre, has launched its closing down sale after news its parent company Speciality Men's Apparel Pty Ltd is winding down operations.

Toowoomba employees will be among the 124 Queensland staff to lose their jobs due to the closures.

On January 15 2019, KPMG's Brendan Richards and Gayle Dickerson were appointed voluntary administrators of the company.

"Unfortunately, and despite having run a comprehensive sale of business campaign, there have been no viable offers received for the ongoing operations of the Company," Mr Richards said.

"As such, the administrators have no alternative other than to progress to an orderly wind down of the company's operations."

He said the closure of the retailer would occur over a period of six to eight weeks.

Ed Harry managing director David Clark thanked the local team for their support.

"Our hard working Toowoomba team members and customers have been incredibly supportive," he said.

"On behalf of the directors I just want to say thank you, this is a sad time for all those who have put so much into our business."

