Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League replay: Willowburn vs USQ FC

15th Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

We livestreamed all four senior grand finals where Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoped to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to catch up on all the action from Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium on Sunday.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

More Stories

clive berghofer stadium toowoomba football league usq fc willowburn
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    New threat heightens Gympie's dangerous fire conditions

    premium_icon New threat heightens Gympie's dangerous fire conditions

    Weather Latest forecast adds to 'unprecedented' hot, dry conditions.

    Gympie firm warns NDIS clients to check credentials first

    premium_icon Gympie firm warns NDIS clients to check credentials first

    News Disabled people urged to be careful of fake providers

    Tino stars as Falcons edge Tigers to remain in Q Cup race

    premium_icon Tino stars as Falcons edge Tigers to remain in Q Cup race

    News 'It was set for set stuff and a real arm wrestle'

    Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    premium_icon Heartbreaking figures reveal most likely drowning victims

    News More than 60 lives lost in the the water in Queensland