Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer

Toowoomba Football League live: Willowburn vs USQ FC

15th Sep 2019 2:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLICK PLAY IN THE PLAYER ABOVE TO WATCH ALL THE ACTION  OF TODAY'S MATCH LIVE!

The Chronicle will livestream all four senior grand finals with Toowoomba powerhouse club Willowburn hoping to secure a premiership hat-trick.

Just click on the play button on the video above to join the action to tune in to all the action at Toowoomba's Clive Berghofer Stadium.

A replay of the matches will also be available after the games have concluded.

Toowoomba Football League grand finals: 

SUNDAY

9am Conference Men: Warwick Wolves vs St Albans.
11am Championship Men: Willowburn vs Garden City.
1pm Premier Women: Willowburn vs Rockville.
3pm Premier Men: Willowburn vs USQ FC.

More Stories

clive berghofer stadium toowoomba football league usq fc willowburn
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    INSIDE STORY: Meet the real Machine Gun Preacher

    premium_icon INSIDE STORY: Meet the real Machine Gun Preacher

    Lifestyle The legend of the Machine Gun Preacher was born the day Sam Childers stood over the dead body of a child and vowed to protect him from the likes of Joseph Kony.

    Gympie business helps disabled teen realise a dream

    premium_icon Gympie business helps disabled teen realise a dream

    News Intellectually disabled girl won't let her impairment hold her back.

    Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    premium_icon Teen drives car into ocean after gas explosion

    News An alert teenager escaped a close call following a gas bottle explosion inside his...