Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Toowoomba CBD business asks employees to stay home

16th Mar 2020 9:32 AM | Updated: 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TOOWOOMBA business has told its staff to stay home amid growing concerns about coronavirus across the region.

Linniar, which employs 17 people across two offices at Ruthven St's Walton Stores precinct and Margaret St, has asked employees to work from home from noon today.

They will work from home until further notice.

The decision follows the opening of drive-through fever testing clinics at Baillie Henderson Hospital, part of Queensland Health's plan to slow spread of the virus.

More than 300 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across Australia.

Do you know of any other businesses asking their staff to work from home? Email news@thechronicle.com.au.

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
coronavrius covid-19 editors picks outbreak pandemic toowoomba business
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LONG LIST: 56 people facing Gympie court today

        premium_icon LONG LIST: 56 people facing Gympie court today

        News A huge number of people face a number of charges at Gympie Magistrate’s Court today.

        Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        premium_icon Q&A: Gympie candidates grilled on region’s biggest issues

        News Gympie council election 2020: 30 candidates reveal what needs to be fixed in their...

        Police declare caravan blaze crime scene

        premium_icon Police declare caravan blaze crime scene

        News POLICE have declared a potential crime scene at Tamaree, after a mysterious caravan...

        Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        premium_icon Australia's best news deal: Just $1 for the first 28 days

        News Get the latest local news first from just $1 for the first 28 days