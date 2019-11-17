‘Toolies’ and teens charged on first night of schoolies

Police had a busy night on the Gold Coast during schoolies 2019. 16th November 2019 Surfers Paradise AAP Image/Richard Gosling

Police had a busy night on the Gold Coast during schoolies 2019. 16th November 2019 Surfers Paradise AAP Image/Richard Gosling

AT least eighteen people have been arrested overnight as part of the second day of schoolies celebrations.

Official celebrations started for students Saturday night when thousands of school leavers congregated around Surfers Paradise.

In total there were seven schoolies arrested on 15 charges, all of which were males.

All of the charges related to drug possession.

A 25 year old Carrara man was also arrested over a dispute at McDonalds Surfers Paradise, he was charged for public nuisance at 11pm.

He was one of the 11 non-schoolies arrested in the precinct overnight.

The majority of the non-schoolies arrested related to drug and public nuisance.

Last year in 2018 over the same night there were six schoolies arrested.

Paramedics were also busy during the first night of the festivities.

Some didn’t quite make it to bed. Sunday morning of Schoolies 2019. Surfers Paradise AAP Image/Richard Gosling

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported assessing a total of 50 patients over the Saturday celebrations at the Emergency Treatment Centre at Surfers Paradise.

Those treated included 27 females and 23 males, of these, 3 patients required further assessment at hospital.

Police say they were generally pleased with the behaviour of schoolies, with only a small number of the large crowd coming to the attention of police.

An uncomfortable night for some at Schoolies 2019. AAP Image/Richard Gosling

"It is timely to remind the community that the possession and consumption of illicit drugs is illegal," a police spokesman said.

"Not only is it illegal - it is also dangerous and could have fatal consequences."

Police said will not hesitate and continue to take enforcement action against anyone found in possession of, supplying, trafficking or producing dangerous drugs.