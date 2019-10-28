Menu
FILE PHOTO: Queensland Fire and Emergency Services. Photo: Wavell Bush Photography/FILE PHOTO
News

Toolara Forest fire out after 10 crews battle blaze

JOSH PRESTON
, joshua.preston@gympietimes.com
28th Oct 2019 1:00 PM
UPDATE MONDAY:

TEN fire crews battled a vegetation fire at Toolara Forest across Saturday and Sunday, that is now blacked out.

The fire burnt an area of 150msq near Kellys Lookout close to Tin Can Bay Rd, northeast of Gympie, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokeswoman said.

A mix of urban and rural fire crews attended the scene from Saturday afternoon and by 7pm Saturday night it was burning safely in containment lines, the spokeswoman said.

All crews left the scene on Sunday morning when the fire no longer needed monitoring, she said.

It posed no threat to properties, the spokeswoman said.

No details were available about the cause of the fire.

Saturday:

A VEGETATION fire at Toolara Forest, just northeast of Gympie, kept emergency service crews busy this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the scene of the fire burning near Tin Can Bay Rd, near Kellys Lookout.

“This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time,” a QFES media release said.

“Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Residents may be affected by a smoke haze into the evening.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.”

Gympie Times

