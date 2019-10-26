Toolara Forest blaze keeps fire crews busy

A VEGETATION fire at Toolara Forest, just northeast of Gympie, kept emergency service crews busy this afternoon.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews were called to the scene of the fire burning near Tin Can Bay Rd, near Kellys Lookout.

“This fire broke out earlier today and is posing no threat to property at this time,” a QFES media release said.

“Firefighters are working to contain the blaze. Residents may be affected by a smoke haze into the evening.

“Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by.”