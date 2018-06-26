Menu
Woman told she will give up drugs one day, even if she dies doing so.
Too many people give up amphetamines by dying: court

26th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
A GYMPIE woman has been told she will give up amphetamines one way or another.

"You will stop taking drugs or you will die,” Gympie magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Megan Anne Bramley, 38.

Bramley pleaded guilty to a string of five frauds, involving liquor, groceries and other goods, purchased with someone else's bank account card on December 1 and 2 last year.

The issuing bank had reimbursed the Gympie Liquor World, Coles and Target stores. Police successfully sought restitution of $250 to be paid to Bendigo Bank.

The court was told a male friend of Bramley's had found a bank account card and they decided to use it to buy goods at shops.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson said the former cafe owner had acted at a time when "her mind was clouded by significant methamphetamine use.”

She had now stopped taking the drug, he said.

Mr Sinclair said the experience of Gold Coast courts was that two cases a week were dropped because the person charged had died of an overdose.

He placed Bramley on 18 months' probation.

