Too late to run and other bad decisions lead to Gympie court

'Just angry' says man on threat charge

A THREAT accompanied by a bodily gesture was enough to lead one Gympie man to court this week.

Mark Christopher Hand, 48, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on December 12 last year, when police tried to question him about another matter.

He was fined $150.

Domestic violence repeat

A MAN who breached a police domestic violence protection order, only a short time after it was issued, was fined $500 with no conviction recorded, after Gympie Magistrate Chris Callaghan noted there had been no physical violence. The court was told the man had taken a clock and destroyed it as he moved his belongings out.

Biting the hand...

MATTHEW Johne Buchanan, 20, may have picked the wrong car on October 12, Gympie Magistrates Court has been told.

Duty solicitor Chris Anderson declared a conflict of interest as Buchanan, 20 was remanded to December 10 on a charge on unlawfully using the vehicle of his law firm partner, Brendan Cuddihy.

Too late to run

A YOUNG Imbil man left it too late to run when he was stopped by police in Imbil on October 21, Gympie Magistrates Court was told.

Kia John Allen Reed, 19, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and obstructing police when he tried to flee.

He was fined $400, with no conviction recorded.