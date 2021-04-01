‘Too expensive’: woman drops medicinal weed to grow her own

A Gympie woman has told the region’s Magistrates COurt she began growing her own marijuana plant becasue the cost of buying CBD oil was too high. Picture: Istock

A 60-year-old woman began growing her own marijuana because she could not afford the “prohibitively expensive” legal medicinal cannabis oil, a Gympie court was told on Monday.

Kristin Jane Butler pleaded guilty to unlawfully producing the drug after police found her in possession a plant on March 5, 2021.

Police prosecutor Melissa Campbell said the plant “had been growing for weeks” with Butler “watering and fertilising it”.

Duty lawyer Chris Anderson told the court Butler, who suffers from arthritis, had used the CBD oil but stopped as it was “prohibitively expensive at about $430 a bottle”.

He said his client had previously used morphine for her pain but it caused side effects including loss of sight.

Butler was fined $400 and no conviction was recorded.

