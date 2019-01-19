Gympie Council: New airport development pitch 'too early'

Gympie Council says latest development pitch at the airport could be jumping the gun, but developers have replied that the project has been a long time coming.

COULD a pitch to build 12 new hangars at Kybong Airport be jumping the gun?

The latest proposed stage of the Cumulus Airpark plan has sparked concerns from Gympie Regional Council the development is getting ahead of how the wider airport precinct should be developed - a position refuted by the developers.

The proposal is for one 86m long hangar building which is to be divided into a dozen smaller stalls.

It also includes an access driveway and parking lots.

Plans for 12 new hangars at Kybong Airport, part of the Cumulus Airpark. Gympie regional Council

In a November 2018 response to the application council planning staff said the project was jumping the gun.

"The application in its current form is considered premature given the necessary planning studies/master plan for the wider Aerodrome Precinct have not been completed and sufficient planning need not established," they said.

Although the council did "envisage" the proposed activities to be part of the wider airport plan, "this precinct is still to be further investigated".

The potential location of the hangars. Gympie regional Council

"It is essential the applicant consider a more coordinated planning approach so as to ensure development and infrastructure is carried out in an orderly manner," they said.

Plansmart Development's Mike Hartley disagreed.

"Part one of the Cumulus Airpark was approved by the council as far back as 2001, with seven house and hangar lots created" Mr Hartley said in reply.

A second application for four more house and hangar lots "is about to be conditionally approved by the council".

Cumulus Airpark developer Ray Gresham. Renee Albrecht

"In light of the development that has already occurred and about to be approved... it cannot now be argued that the proposed hangars are considered to be premature," he said.

Developer Ray Gresham's plan to turn his old farm into the Cumulus Airpark residential community was given final approval by the council 2016.

The proposal is open for public feedback from Monday until February 11.

Submissions can be made on the council's website.