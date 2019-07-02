Menu
Lee Constable
Crime

BROKE AND BUSTED: How cheap bike run cost man dearly

Kerri-Anne Mesner
by
2nd Jul 2019 5:26 AM
DEAN James Scott couldn't afford to buy petrol for his car so he rode a motorbike to the service station on the Scenic Highway and got nabbed for three offences.

Scott, 29, pleaded guilty in Rockhampton Magistrates Court on Friday to one count of unlicensed driving as a repeat unlicensed driver, one count of driving an unregistered vehicle and one count of driving an uninsured vehicle.

Police prosecutor Maddison Kurtz said police intercepted Scott at 12.15pm on May 14 on the Scenic Highway after watching him ride a green motorcycle with no number plates into the Choice service station.

She said he'd never held a motorcycle licence and told police he couldn't afford to put petrol in his car, so he opted to ride the motorbike which had never been registered.

Scott was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.

