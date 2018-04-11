Tony shares secrets to success

POSITIVITY IS KEY: Bella Casa owner Tony Goodman following his presentation at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

POSITIVITY IS KEY: Bella Casa owner Tony Goodman following his presentation at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast. Josh Preston

ATTENDEES were treated to more than just a delicious meal at yesterday's Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast.

Presenter Tony Goodman, long-time Gympie resident and owner of Bella Casa on Mary St, delivered insightful messages on positive thinking and goal setting to the sold out room at The Decks on Mary.

Mr Goodman shared his four key components to business success, starting with identifying a specific goal or purpose, developing habits of greatness, eliminating negative thinking and applying directed effort to the identified goal.

He also outlined how he implemented his strategies in developing Bella Casa with his wife Lena, and told stories of how he worked with fellow CBD business owners to plan the town centre revitalisations, which now includes special Christmas and Easter events for the community to enjoy.

Mr Goodman said he was glad to give his insights.

FULL HOUSE: The Gympie Chamber of Commerce Breakast was held at The Decks on Mary. Josh Preston

Chamber of Commerce President Ben Riches said it was pleasing to hear Mr Goodman's personal approach.

"It was great to hear from Tony and learn the processes that he personally uses to achieve everything he does,” Mr Riches said.

"I think the talent of business owners in this town is often underestimated as we have a lot of brilliant minds achieving great success.

"I think (these sessions) help educate businesspeople with various strategies ... which can only strengthen businesses, we all have a lot of varying experience in which we can share to help each other out, it is at these events where we form relationships with other owners who we can then contact when we are going through a challenge.

"Business can be tough at times so it is great to have some support.”

Chamber of Commerce's next event, scheduled for May 9, features a talk from Managing Director & Legal Practitioner of IRIQ Law Theresa Moltoni.