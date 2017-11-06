Tony Perrett's $100,000 local road network plan

At the recent opening of Section C of the Bruce Highway Bypass, Gympie MP Tony Perrett with Wide Bay Federal MP Llew O'Brien and Mayor Mick Curran.

AN INVESTMENT of $100,000 to develop a comprehensive plan of Gympie's local road network will be delivered by an LNP Government.

LNP Member for Gympie, Tony Perrett, said that it was vital that Gympie had a wide-ranging long term plan for upgrading and flood-proofing arterial and sub-arterial roads.

"We are dealing with the direct legacy of 150 years of limited planning and it is time that we prepared ourselves for the future,” Mr Perrett said.

"This is why an LNP Government will invest $100,000 to develop a comprehensive plan of our current local road network to see what's needed to deal with population and commercial growth and flood-proofing.

"This region is prone to major flooding and our road network is a mixed bag of pathways and routes established in the late 1800s when Gympie was a mining town.

"The plan is not just about addressing current conditions and needs such as incorporating improved access to the south side of Gympie, but also understanding and being prepared for future growth.

"We don't want to be caught up in the traffic chaos of growth corridors which all of us have experienced when we have travelled south to Brisbane.

"It should be avoided at all costs.

"Having a detailed and comprehensive plan will mean that instead of wasteful spending Gympie will be ready with the right projects whenever governments coming knocking and wanting to spend on manufactured projects.

"Spending money on short term fixes and projects at the last minute is not a prudent and careful use of taxpayers' money and this will guarantee that Gympie will get what it really needs.

"I have watched for the last three years the State Labor Government twiddle its thumbs doing nothing, taking our region for granted, and wasting money throughout the State.

"Good government is not about how much you spend but how well it is spent and under an LNP Government the focus will be on better planning and budgeting to deliver the projects that we need,” he said.