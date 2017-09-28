Tony Hallam retires as new directors join Rattler

THE Rattler Railway Company has announced the appointment of additional "skilled directors” to join the Rattler board next month.

Following a comprehensive search by the Rattler Railway Company Board and assisted by Gympie Regional Council, appointments were ratified at a council meeting on September 20.

Peter Blashki. Renee Albrecht

Board chairman Ian McNicol said the new directors added board skills and experience in rail safety management, tourism marketing, finance and governance.

Adrian Hurley Renee Pilcher

The expansion brings new skills and experience to the board and complements the skills of founder directors Garry Davison and Adrian Hurley who will remain on the board along with Ian McNicol remaining as Chair.

Tony Hallam, a founder director, will retire at the end of his term at the RRC annual meeting later this month.

Tony Hallam, Garry Davison, Ian McNicol and Gaylene Smith at the Gympie station. Renee Pilcher

Ian McNicol specifically acknowledged the enormous contribution Tony has made over the last three years and in particular the knowledge and expertise he brought to board discussions. Tony will continue on in an ongoing key role as a volunteer in rail operations.

Tony Hallam, former president of the MVHR. Renee Pilcher

"The directors who will join the board in October are all enthusiastic about making a contribution to the success and sustainability of the Mary Valley Rattler,” Mr McNicol said.

Directors

Gerry Blain:

Former chief financial officer and company secretary with John Singleton Advertising.

Currently runs a bookkeeping business and a band management business.

Catriona Scott:

A rail professional with 18 years of experience as a manager and senior executive in freight rail.

Has been a senior executive in rail safety, risk management and compliance, while also taking responsibility for HR/IR, environmental management as well as governance activities. Holds a graduate diploma in Applied Corporate Governance.

Managed operations, developed systems of training and obtained accreditation for several rail operators including Freightliner Australia and Queensland Rail as part of its purchase of the ARG railway in WA.

Has also developed fully integrated safety management systems and has been engaged by the then NSW Rail Safety Regulator to provide advisory services to Tourist & Heritage in NSW as well as providing advisory services to 3801 Ltd.