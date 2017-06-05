23°
News

Tony Abbott salvo: “Islamophobia hasn’t killed anyone"

Claire Bickers, Andrew Jefferson, News Corp Australia Network | 5th Jun 2017 12:15 PM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

TONY Abbott has slammed officials who claim Islamophobia is almost as big a problem as terrorism while calling for the "strongest possible response" to the latest attacks in London.

The former Prime Minister has called for specialist military commandos to lead major counter-terror operations with more shoot-to-kill powers.

Today he called the attack, which has so far claimed seven lives, the latest "atrocity in a long line of Islamist atrocities against the west".

"My thoughts are that we've got to avoid any spirit of surrender, any spirit of defeatism," Mr Abbott said.

"All too often in officialdoms' ranks there is this notion that Islamophobia is almost as big a problem as Islamist terrorism," he said.

"Well Islamophobia hasn't killed anyone, Islamist terrorism has now killed tens of thousands of people.

"That's why it's absolutely critical that there be the strongest possible response at every level."

Mr Abbott, who put a commando regiment on standby during the December 2014 Lindt cafe siege, is one of several Liberal MPs pushing for the Defence Act to be amended.

"In the case of multiple or complex terrorist incidents, as soon as that is established, the military should become the lead agency in terms of the operations," Mr Abbott told The Australian on Monday.

He said too many senior members of state police forces were concerned about "political correctness" and community backlash during terror incidents.

But attacks, where people "have come to kill us", should be dealt with as quickly as possible.

Tony Abbott says terror incidents must be dealt with as quickly as possible with ‘shoot to kill’ powers. Picture: Kym Smith
Tony Abbott says terror incidents must be dealt with as quickly as possible with ‘shoot to kill’ powers. Picture: Kym Smith

He called for "shoot to kill" powers to be a priority.

"The tragic reality is that there are people even in countries like ours who want to do us harm," he told reporters in Ballarat today.

"Obviously the police are the first responders - that's only right and proper - but if there is a complex terrorism situation it's fitting that the military then become the lead agency," Mr Abbott said.

"This is something that I think that the Prime Minister and the Premiers need to talk about urgently at the next meeting of COAG.

"I think it is important that in the senior echelons of command, that there be an appropriate understanding of the Islamist mindset and the fact that these people have this death to the infidel approach.

"Such sieges are almost inevitably going to end badly so the sooner they're ended by the police or other agencies, the better."

"We are wonderfully decent, generous and welcoming societies and that should never change but we cannot tolerate the intolerant.

"We cannot tolerate people who wish us very, very serious harm."

Chairman of the joint foreign affairs and defence committee, Liberal Senator David Fawcett, said he would like to see the military be the primary responder in a terrorist incident.

"If a 'high-risk incident' develops into a siege or hostage event, the force best equipped to deal with the threat must be deployed in a timely manner," he said.

The existing law, which requires a state or territory government to request assistance, unnecessarily delays deployment of the most effective force to deal with the threat, he said.

Liberal MP Andrew Hastie, a former SAS commander and now the chairman of the parliamentary joint committee on intelligence and security, has also backed the call.

He told the publication most terror incidents were over in about 15 minutes but hostage situations, where terrorists were threatening to kill citizens, should automatically trigger military engagement.

"Their sole purpose is to kill the terrorist to save the lives of the hostages and so their whole operational culture is driven towards the surgical application of lethal force to that end," Mr Hastie said.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said the idea was already under review following the Lindt cafe siege.

"The issue of defence support in national counter-terrorism arrangements is already being considered," she told ABC radio.

News Corp Australia

Topics:  editors picks islam tony abbott

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

3.2m bull shark caught at Rainbow, nets to stay

3.2m bull shark caught at Rainbow, nets to stay

Nets to stay on Qld beaches during the whale migration

'Heated' aquatic centre pool too cold: letter

Gympie Aquatic centre just before its opening.

Letter: The heated pool at the Gympie ARC is cold

Teen injects himself with syringe from Gympie Hospital

No Caption

'I don't know how the hospital can have such unsecured bins.'

Big numbers of endangered shark off Rainbow Beach

INCREDIBLE: Divers at Wolf Rock off Rainbow Beach recently spotted up to 70 pregnant female sharks at a time of the critically endangered grey nurse shark.

'We've stumbled across one of the premier dive spots in Australia.'

Local Partners

Why this could be best flu buster in winter

This might just be the best defense for our elderly against the winter flu.

'Traumatised': Young family's 4WD plunges into deep water

4WD comes unstuck on sand bar at Double Island Point.

Kids in back as 4WD plunges into water ad Double Island Point

Day for women in agriculture to connect

Rural women can connect and share information at a Women in Agriculture Day in Kilkivan on Saturday, June 10.

Women in Agriculture Day in Kilkivan

Winter: 10 things to see and do when the temperature drops

RUGGED UP: Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary St.

The best events to check out as Gympie heads into winter

Bikers ready to ride for charity

The Gympie Historical Motorcycle Club on a break.

Hinterland ride for Little Haven.

Shannon Noll gives woman drink in a shoe in bizarre video

BIZARRE video footage showing Australian singer Shannon Noll feeding a woman with a shoe has emerged overnight.

Ariana Grande fronts star-studded One Love gig

A view of the stage at the One Love Manchester tribute concert. Picture: Kevin Mazur via APSource:AP

50,000 people are at the One Love Manchester benefit concert

Robbie Williams breaks down during performance

Robbie Williams struggled to get through his song Angels

Beefing up the rom-com in first novel

Author Anna Daniels.

Debut novel puts Rocky on the romance map

This TV experiment may change the way you drink alcohol

Dr Xand van Tulleken (left) & Dr Chris van Tulleken (right) holding their own urine, collected as part of their research on binge drinking.Source:Supplied

Is binge drinking really that bad?

Winter: 10 things to see and do when the temperature drops

RUGGED UP: Store owners rally together to promote Winter Trees on Mary St.

The best events to check out as Gympie heads into winter

London's 'philospher chef' to make Masterchef debut

Guest chef Yotam Ottolenghi makes his MasterChef Australia debut tomorrow.

Yotam Ottolenghi made the leap from literature to cooking

FINALISE ESTATE - MUST BE SOLD

1 Golf Links Circle, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $290,000

Presents as new - this modern low set brick home is perfectly placed to capture the views over the golf course on a generous 840m2 allotment. Within a short...

want 2 be different!

38 Old Veteran Road, Veteran 4570

3 2 4 OFFERS OVER...

Every now and then you come across a property that is just a bit different from the rest, stands out from the crowd, and has you saying to yourself now I like the...

PRIME PIE CREEK PROPERTY

45 Samantha Drive, Pie Creek 4570

House 3 1 3 $440,000

This quality lowset Besser block home has a large front verandah (entertainment area) plus a rear full length verandah. The home has 3 bedrooms, large lounge room...

Executive Beach House

18 Orania Court, Rainbow Beach 4581

House 4 2 2 $595,000

Stylish, contemporary beach house situated in the beautiful Rainbow Shores only a short two minute walk, via a bush track, to the beach. Currently utilised as a...

IMMACULATE SMALL ACREAGE

65 Belvedere Road, Veteran 4570

House 3 1 2 $358,000

Just move in and enjoy this very well-presented property. All the works done, there's not a cent to spend. Just over 2 acres (8355m2) of gently sloping, north...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 OFFERS OVER...

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

KING OF THE HILL

48 Edinburgh Court, East Deep Creek 4570

House 4 2 4 $479,000

Be inspired by this rare hilltop beauty. Take in the outstanding panoramic views over Gympie and south past Mt Cooran. Enjoy the rural feel of the neighbouring...

DECEASED ESTATE

30 Musgrave Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $195,000

Solid lowset brick home set on 1049m2 block. Fully fenced yard. Established gardens. Single carport. Plenty of room in the backyard for a shed or pool. Two...

LOOKING FOR A SHORT TERM PROJECT?

20 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land 0 0 $1,200,000

The current owner has been developing Tuncunba Gated Estate over the last twelve years by having homes built and then selling them. They are sold as freehold house...

bush privacy close 2 town!

20 Boyle Road, The Palms 4570

4 2 $359,000!

Want the privacy of living in the bush, but still want 2 be close 2 town? This secluded acreage at The Palms offers just that and soooo much more! Chill out under...

Long-standing Coast clothing shop shuts down

Customers left with outstanding gift vouchers after store shuts down

Rip Curl rides into Noosaville

DCIM\101MEDIA\DJI_0227.JPG

International surfing retailer makes major investment into Noosa

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Why missing the boom bus will save the Coast

This Hastings Street commercial property in Noosa has sold for $21 million.

Why the Sunshine Coast is safe from worst of any property collapse

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!