Tonight’s mayoral debate at Gympie High could get fiery

THE GREAT DEBATE: Aould-be Gympie regional mayors Glen Hartwig, Tim Jerome and Mick Curran will debate each other at Hamilton Hall from 5.45pm tonight.

THE three men who would be the next mayor of Gympie Regional Council will debate each other at Gympie High School’s Hamilton Hall from 5.45-8pm tonight.

The debate will be run by the Gympie Chamber of Commerce and live streamed on The Gympie Times website from 5.45pm.

After a fiery meeting of candidates in Tin Can Bay on Monday night, the debate has the potential for a few sparks to fly.

Graph of council election donations in Gympie so far, though the Mayor has since received another donation of $7500 from a wealthy local businessman, Tom Strachan of Oakwood Station Unit Trust.

It will test the metal of the mayoral candidates, how fast they can think of their feet and their knowledge of the region and the issues - the candidates are incumbent mayor and ex police officer Mick Curran, incumbent councillor and ex police officer Glen Hartwig, and wildcard Tim Jerome.

Mr Curran and Mr Hartwig have a solid background of mutual dislike, and things are expected to be tense tonight if nothing else.

Some of the issues swirling around this election include transparency, integrity, honesty, spending, the stalled push to re-activate the Gympie goldmine, election campaign donations, the collapse of Ri-Con, ongoing problems with the council planning department, high rates and charges, water and waste issues.

Mr Jerome has made his opposition clear on the millions of dollars the Rattler has cost, red tape in council and what he claims are party politics within the council.

The Mary Valley Rattler

His fifth-place finish as the federal election did not deter the Traveston resident.

The Gympie Times is about information and keeping the public informed of all matters concerning the council.

We see the return of General Business as a matter of priority for the new council.

CEO Bernard Smith and Mayor Mick Curran during the Gympie Regional Council ordinary meeting on March 4, 2020.

As far as the Right to Information is concerned, the council’s deliberate axing of General Business in 2016 has succeeded in silencing the elected representatives of the Gympie council, stifling free speech and transparency.

We hope to see the new council reinstate general business immediately; a move that would go at least some way to restoring faith and trust in how our local council operates.