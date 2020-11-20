TONIGHT: Have a Larry with Harry in Gympie for mental health

FROM LEFT: Jake from Your Mates Brewing Co. on the Sunshine Coast, Jarrod Dangley from the Bunker Smokehouse and Bar and Harry Johnston have organised a Movember event for men's mental health tonight.

POPULAR Gympie businessman and footballer Harry Johnston will host a very special event to promote the Movember foundation and men’s mental health at The Bunker on Mary St tonight.

Mr Johnston recently opened up to The Gympie Times about his passion for mental health awareness, something that he has experienced on a personal level since receiving a scary heart diagnosis earlier this year.

Harry Johnston.

“In 2018 … I went in for a check-up and I found out I had a heart murmur,” he said.

“Six months later I started getting a few chest pains, and they put me on an ECG and found out I’ve actually got a bicuspid valve (an aortic valve that only has two leaflets, instead of three).

“I went back to get it checked out and I actually had severe leakage, and had to stop playing in July this year, which could have resulted in me collapsing on the soccer field if I kept going.

“It was a bit of a wild week when I found out. I hadn’t had any symptoms or loss of breath or pains in the chest. Later that week I had my birthday and then I got engaged.

“It’s OK for me to do exercise now, just not high intensity, and it’s inevitable that I’ll have to get open heart surgery, it’s pretty full on.”

Gympie United Gladiators Premier Men v Maleny Division 2 – Harry Johnston

As of yesterday afternoon the veteran MoBro was just $11 off reaching his 2020 fundraising target of $1411 – signifying all the men who take their own lives due to mental health issues during the months of October to December.

And all that has come before tonight’s “Have a Larry with Harry” event, organised in partnership with Jarrod and Lauren Dangley of The Bunker Smokehouse and Bar and Your Mates Brewing Co.

Every sale of the Your Mates “Larry” Pale Ale will result in a 50c donation from The Bunker toward Mr Johnston’s Movember fund.

“We’re going to have a few beers, have a feed and try and do some raffles to raise money and awareness for the foundation,” Mr Johnston said.

Have a Larry with Harry kicks off at the Bunker from 5pm tonight. Here are the full details:

What: Have a Larry with Harry

When: 5pm on November 20, 2020

Where: Bunker Smokehouse and Bar

Jarrod will donate 50c from every Larry Pale Ale sold to the Movember Foundation.

There will be a Meat Tray and Fruit/Veg tray up for raffle.