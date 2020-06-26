Tonight for the last time, the GT will roll off the press

SAYING goodbye is never easy - especially when it is a farewell to a dear friend.

You want to pay a fitting tribute.

One that attempts to define a life well lived.

It is just over 152 years since three intrepid and determined newspapermen hauled the original Gympie Times press over the Conondale Range to Queensland’s newest goldfield and printed the first edition of the Nashville Times and Mary River Mining Gazette.

Front Page Gympie Times Wednesday August 28th, 1996. Murder hunt for BIlly Fox. Photo Craig Warhurst/ The Gympie Times

Tonight, for the last time, The Gympie Times will roll off the Yandina press.

It will be the end of an era, but also the start of a new chapter as it moves to a 24/7 online newsgathering service.

Tomorrow’s Gympie Times will be unique - as unique as our community and the people who have played a role in putting our newspaper together for more than 15 decades.

Gympie Times has a rich history dating back 150 years.

While we will have a little news of the day, most of the paper will be a celebration of those 15 decades - front pages, photos, recollections and messages from those who have been a part of The Gympie Times story.

Shelley Strachan winner of Achievements in Regional Journalism with ‘Crash’ Craddock at the News Awards 2018, held at the Hyatt Regency, Sydney. Picture: Jonathan Ng

More news of the day will be available at www.gympietimes. com.au but the final Gympie Times will be collector’s item and keepsake to show the grandkids.

The news never stops, and rest assured, our enthusiastic online team will ensure you don’t miss a thing.