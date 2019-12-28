Menu
Toni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi have recently moved back to Sydney from the United States. Picture: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images
Celebrity

Toni Collette’s husband injured in crash

by Ben Graham
28th Dec 2019 7:47 PM

Australian actress Toni Collette says her musician husband Dave Galafassi is lucky to be alive after he was involved in a "devastating motorbike accident".

Taking to Instagram, the Muriel's Wedding actress posted a picture of the crash site near a rural property surrounded by emergency vehicles on Christmas Day.

In her post, she publicly thanked NSW Ambulance and Toll Ambulance Rescue for saving her husband's life.

Toni Collette and husband Dave Galafassi have been married for 16 years. Picture: Kristian Dowling/Getty Images
"Recently my husband had a devastating motorbike accident. He's now recovering slowly but well. We're so lucky to still have him. It may not have been the case without the work of the incredible folks at NSW Ambulance and Toll Ambulance Rescue," her post read.

"Thank you so very much for your swiftness, clarity, knowledge, compassion and dedication. You saved him and we cannot thank you enough. Yes, it is a very Merry Christmas. Thank you."

Hundreds of her fans on social media wished her husband of 16 years a quick and full recovery.

Collette publicly thanked emergency services for saving her husband’s life. Picture: Instagram
Collette recently moved back to Sydney from the United States with her husband and their daughter Sage, 11, and son Arlo, 8.

She has been nominated for a Golden Globe for her work on the TV series Unbelievable and has three films coming out in 2020.

