Tom's fight to rescue his little brother from a violent drug den

AFTER escaping a home rife with physical and emotional violence, Gympie man "Tom” hasn't looked back.

After leaving home at 13, he's fought every day of his life and now he's gearing up for his next battle - to save his younger brother from the same cycle of abuse and violence that nearly killed him.

"Basically I've had a rough life,” he says matter-of-factly.

"I was a really bad kid in school. I never paid attention and would take out my frustrations on other kids, often physically - that's because of the situation I had at home.”

As a child, Tom (not his real name) saw the toxic relationship between his mother and step-father degenerate over the years, fuelled by domestic violence and drug use.

The fallout impacted him and his brothers. His grades slipped, as did his attendance at school. Without any support at home he was often left to fend for himself.

"There's always been drugs around in this house. It initially started off with alcohol and marijuana,” he says.

"Soon though, ice came into the picture - and things got really bad.”

Tom was often targeted by both parents and subjected to sickening physical abuse.

"I was once locked in my room for two days, without food or water,” he says.

"On another occasion, I remember my step-dad picked me up by the throat and ripped off a silver chain I'd been wearing around my neck.”

It was only due to a timely intervention by community services he found a way out. Sent away to a camp for children in similar circumstances, he was given the support he had been severely lacking.

He left home for the last time, vowing to turn life around for himself and his younger brother. It's not going to be easy either. It should be said that Tom has two brothers, one a teenager and the other in primary school.

"The older one - he's been in a lot of trouble, a lot of crime and bad behaviour from being in that environment. He doesn't want a lot to do with me,” he says.

"The youngest one is doing okay. He has his bad days at school, but I'm trying to get him out of there before it becomes normalised for him.”

Tom's repeated attempts to get his youngest brother out of the house have stalled - with child protection services deeming his mother a suitable carer.

"I couldn't believe it. It just blew my mind they would think that's okay,” he says. "I repeatedly requested child protection to step in. They didn't even tell me the outcome.”

Now a young man, Tom has dedicated his life to preventing the same thing happening to other children. Working in youth care, along with two other care jobs, he said his story wasn't unique - that well-intentioned employees were often hindered by an obtuse and difficult to navigate system.

"I have to stress that while it has its problems, people shouldn't give up on it,” he says.

"Because there are no other options, there aren't any alternatives. You have to keep pushing through until you get a result.”

It reflects his approach to getting custody of his youngest brother, currently working with Legal Aid to take his case to the Family Court in Maroochydore later this year.

"I said to myself that when I turned 18 I would do whatever I could to get him out of there,” Tom says.

"I went to the courthouse on my birthday to do just that. I have to keep moving, it's my only option.”

IMPORTANT CONTACTS FOR CHILD AND FAMILY SAFETY:

Kids Helpline - 1800 55 1800

Lifeline - 13 11 14