Tommy Makinson has knocked back a chance to play in the NRL. Picture: Getty Images
Rugby League

Golden Boot winner rejects NRL interest to stay in England

by Pamela Whaley
31st Jan 2019 11:40 AM

Golden Boot winner Tom Makinson has rejected interest from NRL clubs to re-sign with St Helens until the end of 2022.

The 27-year-old winger was a standout for Wayne Bennett's England side in the three-Test series against New Zealand at the end of 2018 and was named the international player of the year.

Makinson, who has played 199 games for St Helens, spoke of his desire to test himself in the NRL and was spotted meeting with his former mentor and Knights coach Nathan Brown in Newcastle during a holiday.

However, according to St Helens chairman Eamonn McManus, Makinson rejected "very attractive offers" to stay with the club.

"It's further great news for St Helens and for Super League that Tommy has committed himself to us for four years," a statement read.

"Tommy has been underestimated outside of St Helens for too many years. That was firmly put to bed with his recent standout performances for England against the Kiwis.

"He has chosen St Helens and Super League despite very attractive offers from the NRL.

"It's therefore a real statement of his faith in St Helens and in Super League that he has decided to extend his contract with us.

"He's a world-class winger and it's wonderful that he aims to see out his career with his boyhood club."

