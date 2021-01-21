Tomahawk killer’s shocking jail cell murder threats

A COWARDLY woman-hater serving a life sentence for the tomahawk murder of his pregnant Gold Coast ex-girlfriend has been found with a notebook in his cell containing threats to kill his own mother.

The shocking detail was today revealed in non-inquest findings released into the death of Fabiana Palhares at her Varsity Lakes home on February 2, 2015.

Ex-boyfriend Brock Wall bashed Ms Palhares unconscious, jumped on her stomach and attacked her with a tomahawk he found in the garage.

A Queensland Supreme Court judge described the killing "the stuff of nightmares" in 2018 when Wall was sentenced to life behind bars.

Fabiana Palhares was murdered in her Varsity Lakes home. Picture: Facebook.

Findings also revealed:

- Wall's own parents feared him "terribly" after he made them "beg for forgiveness".

- Wall tried to install spyware on Ms Palhares computer following their break-up.

- He was in 2001 convicted of the violent assault of another partner, who he pulled out of a car and bashed.

- Three women took out domestic violence orders and alleged serious attacks, including strangulation, between 2009-14.

- Wall was deemed as a "low risk" to others after being discharged from a mental health ward less than two months before the murder.

- The killer told a mens DV line he planned to "f***ing kill the woman that is pregnant" shortly before the murder, but no record was ever kept of the threats and despite the call being disconnected abruptly, no attempt was made to phone Wall back.

Fabiana was 11 weeks pregnant at the time of her death and pleaded with triple-0 operators "Please help me" after being attacked in her own home hours after police served him with a variation to an existing domestic violence order (DVO).

Inquest findings also describe a long-term pattern of chilling attacks by Wall against previous partners and failures by police, domestic violence services and medical practitioners in the lead-up to Ms Palhares' death.

The inquest also revealed Wall's own parents feared him "terribly" and in 2011 he made his mother "grovel and beg for forgiveness for an insulting gesture she made to him" two years earlier.

"Whilst in prison after being sentenced for the murder of Ms Palhares, a notebook was discovered in Mr Wall's cell in which he had written that he would like to kill his mother if he got the chance," the findings said.

They also detail a Christmas Day bashing, two months before Ms Palhares' death, in which Wall punched her in the head and stomach and told her he would "kill the baby". Palhares fled the unit and ended the relationship.

But Wall "remained fixated" on Ms Palhares, abusing her, destroying her phones, breaking into her house and contacting IT specialists and asking them to install spy software on her computer, the findings said.

Friends of murdered woman Fabiana Palhares gathering at Burleigh Hill, all wearing white to remember her. Picture: Jerad Williams.

More than 14 years earlier, Wall was convicted of the assault of another partner in which he pulled her out of a car and attacked her before leaving her on the side of the road, the findings said.

Between 2009 and 2014, three former partners took out DVOs against Wall, saying he had stalked, strangled and attacked them, according to the findings.

They also note Wall was described by clinicians as having a "low" risk of harming others at the time of his release from a mental ward, but doctors did not take into account he had disclosed being violent toward Ms Palhares.

The murder scene at Randwick Court, Varsity Lakes where Fabiana Palhares was murdered. Picture: Scott Fletcher.

On January 7, 2015, police flagged Wall as a "high-risk" DV offender.

Later that night, Ms Palhares called police and said the man had come to her house earlier that day and she was fearful he was outside her window.

"It does not appear that police further investigated the alleged breach … by taking up with either Ms Palhares or Mr Wall," the findings said.

Later that month, Wall phoned a DV mens line and told them he wanted to have his "brain electrocuted" so he could "come back and f***ing kill the woman that is pregnant". "Remember this call. My name is Brock and I will be in the news one day for going off. I am like a time bomb that is going to explode", adding he was a "sadistic person" who would be in jail "one day".

Killer Brock Wall. Picture: Rebecca Davis.

"Mr Wall's disclosures were not recorded in the corresponding … records and the call was categorised as a standard matter," the findings said.

The inquest findings also note that Wall told officers "looks like police will be coming to arrest me" after being issued with the DV order variation less than two hours before the murder.

While Deputy State Coroner Jane Bentley found responding officers did not treat Wall's threats with "sufficient seriousness" or "document his disclosures or take action to hold him accountable to protect Ms Palhares", there had been sweeping changes implemented by the QPS since the killing.

Fabiana Palhares’ family.

She also said DVConnect Mensline had made mass changes to their systems.

"Whilst it is impossible to determine whether the tragic outcome for Ms Palhares would have been avoided if those agencies had addressed the issues adequately, it is clear that Ms Palhares was not assisted as comprehensively as she could have been had the information provide to those agencies been dealt with appropriately," Ms Bentley said.

No further recommendations were made.

Originally published as Tomahawk killer's shocking jail cell murder threats