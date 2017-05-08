Tom Grady are show stoppers

PROUD SPONSORS: Tom and Lyn Grady love being involved with the Gympie Show as adults, when it is something they remember fondly from their childhood.

THE Gympie Show commenced in 1877 and throughout the years has gone from strength to strength.

It is now recognised as one of best and largest shows in Queensland.

Tom and Lyn Grady, born and bred locals and owners of Tom Grady Real Estate and Tom Grady Rural Merchandise, are one of the major sponsors again at this year's Gympie Show.

"The effort that goes into running such an event is massive,” Tom said.

"Hundreds of volunteers work tirelessly to put this great event together and we are privileged to work with the staff and volunteers that make the Gympie Show so successful.

"Without them, the Gympie Show would not exist.

"My wife Lyn and myself remember coming to the Show once or twice as children.

"They are childhood memories we will always have.

"It was a big event to come in off our respective local dairy farms for one day, to enjoy the show.

"And to think that we can now give back to the community by sponsoring the show and the fireworks, is something we could not have dreamt of as children.”

It is Tom and Lyn's 11th successive year of supporting the Gympie Show as major sponsors.

But that's not all.

They have also been sponsors of the beef section, the dairy section and the fruit and vegetable sections of the Show for many years.

Both arms of their business will have stands at the Show again this year.

The real estate stand will be in it's usual position in The Pavilion, along with a display of country clothing.

The rural merchandise stand will be at the entrance to Machinery Alley, just down from the Show Pavilion.

Tom and Lyn's 24 members of staff will man the stands over the three-day event, so pop in and see them.

Over the last 37 years, Tom Grady Real Estate has sold more than 5000 properties and the rural merchandise store has been supplying more than 4000 different products to the local farms since 1989.

If you are looking for something to wear to this year's show, the rural merchandise store in Nash St, stocks a good range of country clothing, perfect for the Gympie Show.

Akubras, dress shirts, jeans and boots are all available, so call in and take a look.

Tom and Lyn's children Sharyn, Juanita and Jason also work in different areas of the businesses.

"The Gympie Show has fond memories in our children's lives also,” Tom said.

"However they remind me that the temperature is not as cold as it used to be when they were children.

"Yes, we are all extremely proud to be associated with the Gympie Show and the fireworks.”