Scott Forrester has been sentenced to nine months after smashing up someone’s fence and house with a baseball bat. PHOTO: FACEBOOK
Crime

Dad smashes up house and garden with baseball bat

by Erin Smith
29th Sep 2020 3:28 PM
Subscriber only

A 47-year-old father who smashed up a fence and house with a baseball bat has been lucky to escape jail.

Scott Damian Forrester pleaded guilty to wilful damage in Redcliffe Magistrates Court today.

The court head Forrester, of Redcliffe, attended a home at Woody Point at about 5.30pm on March 17 and picked up a baseball bat out of the yard.

Scott Forrester has been sentenced to nine months after smashing up someone’s fence and house with a baseball bat. Picture: Facebook
He then struck the fence a number of times and was heard by a witness yelling "I told you not to call the f***ing cops".

Forrester also damaged the plasterboard on the front of the house.

Police found him a short time later in a car parked at Scarborough.

As he was being arrested Forrester told police he had done it as the victim owed him money.

Magistrate Mark Bucknall said Forrester had a concerning pattern for violent behaviour in his four-page history.

Scott Forrester has been sentenced to nine months after smashing up someone’s fence and house with a baseball bat. Picture: Facebook
The court head Forrester had sentenced in the District Court in April 2011 for grievous bodily harm, assault occasioning bodily harm and a wilful damage charge.

Magistrate Bucknall said it was "outrageous behaviour".

He was sentenced to nine months imprisonment but was granted immediate parole.

 

QUEENSLAND DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SERVICES

  1. DVConnect Womensline: 1800 811 811
  2. DVConnect Mensline: 1800 600 636
  3. 1800RESPECT national hotline: 1800 656 463

 

Originally published as 'Told you not to call the f***ing cops': Dad's baseball bat attack

