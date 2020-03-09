Toilet paper frenzy shows sh*t side of human nature

Seriously people? We should be looking out for each other. Picture Twitter

Seriously people? We should be looking out for each other. Picture Twitter

SURE, it’s been pretty funny to watch people panic buying toilet paper, or bread and milk, as global anxieties surrounding the coronavirus start to set in.

The Betoota Advocate nailed it – as they so often do – with their “story” headlined “Report: Coronavirus Apparently Causing People To Sh*t More Than Usual?”

MORE STORIES

– You’re shi****g me, a toilet paper panic now?

– ‘Toilet roll situation is making me anxious’

– WATCH THE VIDEO: Three women fight over toilet paper

But when you think about what the hoarders are actually doing, especially when it manifests as three women fighting over rolls of toilet paper in the middle of Woolworths, it’s more annoying than anything else.

Selfish people panicking about coronavirus are more depressing than coronavirus.

Because no matter what one’s intentions are, panic buying in worrying times or restocking unnecessary amounts of any given item just shows how selfish we’re capable of being.

It’s the “every man for himself” attitude that really sh*ts me in times like this – pardon the pun.

I guarantee anyone who has rushed to the shops for a trolley full of whatever didn’t take a moment to think of anyone outside their own little bubbles.

We’ve lost our way if some people can’t realise they’d be leaving their mates in the sh*tter – literally and figuratively – by stockpiling all the bog roll for themselves.

Wake up Australia. Sharing is caring.

Maybe don’t focus so much on hysterical hoarding and a little more on, I don’t know, washing your hands?

And if times really do get that desperate, spare a thought for your fellow Aussies. We’re in this together.