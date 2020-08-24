Toddler’s family wins border battle

A Queensland family have won a battle to return home after their two year old daughter underwent life saving open heart surgery in a Sydney hospital.

Luella Gilliland recently underwent the major operation at Westmead Children's Hospital, however her parents have been in a battle to get her home after the operation, they told 9 News.

Luella's mum and dad had their application to quarantine in their home instead of a hotel rejected by the Queensland government twice.

"We pose zero risk to the community, you know," Laurren Gilliland said. "Once we drive over that border, we'll be going straight home and we won't be having any contact with anybody for two weeks."

The Queensland Government gave the family the exemption late on Sunday afternoon, after a social media campaign drove political pressure. The family are now due to leave Ronald McDonald House in Sydney on Wednesday.

Ben Gilliland said any parent whose child has needed hospital care would know it's a "long journey and none of it's easy".

It comes as Australia passed a grim milestone on Sunday with the national death toll passing 500.

Victoria reported 208 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, while NSW reported four, Queensland reported two and Western Australia and South Australia reported one case each.

Lauren Gilliland with Luella. Picture: Channel 9

