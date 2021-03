Emergency services remain on scene after a toddler was run over by a car in Yarraman. File Photo.

A young child has tragically died after being hit by a car in Yarraman.

The South Burnett Times understands the child, believed to be a toddler, was struck by a car at a Yarraman property on the outer edges of the Toowoomba region at 3.01pm on Wednesday, March 24.

Emergency services rushed to the scene.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.