GLENWOOD AIRLIFT: A chopper has been dispatched to Glenwood to help an injured child Contributed

A TODDLER will be airlifted from the scene of a fall at a Glenwood home about 1.45pm, ambulance officials say.

QAS media said the child had fallen about 3m and was to be airlifted as a precaution, because of his age.

"He received a knock on the head,” a QAS spokeswoman said, in addition to some bruising.

"He seems to be OK, but it's a precaution because of his age and the nature of the injuries,” she said.