Toddler struck by car in horror accident
A YOUNG child has been hit by a car in a driveway during a shocking accident on the Gold Coast this morning.
The boy, believed to be about two-years-old, was hit while in a driveway of an Elevation Dr home at Wongawallan, in the city's northwest, this morning.
Paramedics and police were called to the scene about 6.30am following reports of the accident.
#Wongawallan - paramedics are on the scene of a driveway vehicle and pedestrian incident at 6.22am. High acuity response paramedics are in attendance. pic.twitter.com/KeGXJ8R5yX— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) October 30, 2019
The specialist High Acuity Response Unit is on the scene.
It is unclear how severe the child's injuries are, however a police spokeswoman said they were conscious and breathing.
The toddler was the only one injured, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman confirmed.
More to come.