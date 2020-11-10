Menu
Toddler seriously hurt after being hit by car

by Nathan Edwards
10th Nov 2020 3:24 PM
A toddler has been seriously hurt after being hit by a car this afternoon on the Gold Coast.

Emergency crews, including police, paramedics, high acuity and critical care crews arrived on scene at Halfway Drive, Ormeau, just after 2pm.

The toddler, reportedly a boy, was still being treated on scene at 2.45pm but by 3.10pm had been taken to Gold Coast University hospital in a serious condition with head injuries.

A Police spokesman confirmed that the child was still conscious and breathing while being treated on scene.

