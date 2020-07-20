Toddler killed in driveway accident was ‘happy little girl’

HOPE is all that's left for the family of 15-month-old toddler Ellia Malaxetxebarria, who tragically died in a heartbreaking accident when she was run over in the driveway of her parent's property southwest of Ipswich on Sunday afternoon.

Her young parents, Marcos Xabier and Marta Malaxetxebarria, yesterday said their daughter, whose name holds strong religious reference - meaning 'Yahweh is my god', - was "the happiest little girl ever".

"She was so clever," Mrs Malaxetxebarria told The Courier-Mail.

Parents Marta Malaxetxebarria and Marcos Xabier Malaxetxebarria, with their daughter Ellia, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident on their rural property in Rosevale, southwest of Ipswich. Picture: Supplied



"She would pick up the nuts and bolts and screw them together, she loved doing that. She knew how the pieces fit together. And she would be so happy when (Mr Malaxetxebarria) would come home from work. She waved to everyone and she was so friendly. She was the happiest little girl ever."

Ellia died around 5pm on Sunday, when a vehicle driven by one of her parents struck her as it reversed out of the driveway, in what police have ruled as a horrific accident.

Emergency services, including a rescue helicopter, were tasked to the property but Ellia was dead on arrival.

Ellia loved playing outside in the dirt, say her parents. Picture: Supplied



According to her dad, her death was painless and without suffering.

"She died instantly and there was no pain or suffering involved, so I'm really happy for that," Mr Malaxetxebarria said.

"One thing I want to be clear about, is that we're not sad because she's dead, we're sad because we miss her. As part of the Christian faith, we believe that we will see her again one day."

Mr and Mrs Malaxetxebarria included Ellia in everything they did and said "she loved being around her parents, especially in the outdoors".

Marta and Marcos Xabier Malaxetxebarria. Picture: Liam Kidston



Mr Malaxetxebarria, who named one of his tools from his former manufacturing business 'the Ellia 3000,' said the youngster "would come out and help in the factory and check over everything to make sure it was all okay".

"She loved being around us and being part of it all," he said.

Surrounded by their church community who arrived early Monday morning from Brisbane to comfort the family at their Rosevale home, Ellia's parents reminisced on their young daughter's short life, however vowed to ensure her legacy lives on.

Ellia Naomi was described by her parents as happy, clever and funny.



"Since this, we really want to dedicate our life to telling people about Jesus, because it's the only hope we have of ever seeing her again," Mr Malaxetxebarria said.

The couple, who have just purchased 150 acres of land to build a health retreat and an educational facility for the community to learn about the land and train to help others, said they will name the grounds after their daughter.

"She may not be physically here, but we have to hope we will see her again. Until then, hope is all we have," Mr Malaxetxebarria said.

Grieving parents Marta Malaxetxebarria and Marcos Xabier Malaxetxebarria, comforted by members of their church community. Picture: Liam Kidston



Originally published as Toddler killed in driveway accident was 'happiest little girl'