Toddler injured in ‘terrifying’ third-storey unit fall

A two-year-old boy has been taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition after falling from a third-storey apartment window at Gladesville today.

NSW Ambulance responded to reports of the extreme fall about 1.15pm today, with four crews and a specialist medical team attending. CareFlight's medical team were also on scene.

The boy, who had fallen 6m, was treated at the scene for a fractured leg and other minor injuries. He was taken to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a stable condition.

A woman was also taken to hospital for shock.

The child is understood to have fallen after a fly screen on a window in the child's bedroom became dislodged. A bed in the room was placed against the window.

A witness, who lives opposite the building, said she often saw the boy and her older sister playing on the bed. She described the incident as "shocking".

"I only just got home and I could hear somebody moaning … I went out on the balcony and saw (the mother) in the kids' bedroom," she said.

"She was on the phone. I could see she was distraught and straight away I looked down and I saw the screen.

A fly screen found dislodged outside the building near where the toddler fell.

"I'm always scared those kids are going to fall because you can take the locks on and off (the windows) in these shitty buildings.

"I always hear them. The little girl sings all the time and they're always playing and sometimes I see them on the bed."

Duty operations manager for NSW Ambulance, Inspector Carolyn Parish, said it was a "terrifying incident for everyone involved".

"When treating a child, there are a whole new set of complexities paramedics are faced with.

"It can really affect emergency services when a child is involved - but our paramedics and fellow emergency services get in there and do what they need to in order to get the best outcome."

Police are currently speaking with the child's parents and investigations continue.

NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the child for leg, head and possible internal injuries before transferring him to The Children’s Hospital, Westmead. Picture: 7 NEWS

