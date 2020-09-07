Menu
The RACQ LifeFlight helicopter.
Toddler in ‘serious’ condition after horror incident at beach

Maddie Manwaring
7th Sep 2020 5:27 PM
A TODDLER has been airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition after she was reportedly crushed by a car at Rainbow Beach earlier this afternoon.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter was called to the scene at 1:20pm after the little girl was hit by a car.

The toddler was flown to Brisbane in a serious condition. Photo: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue
The toddler was flown to Brisbane in a serious condition. Photo: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue

Paramedics treated the young patient for several injuries before the aeromedical team arrived and she was flown to hospital under the care of a critical care doctor, a QAS flight paramedic, and an adult known to her.

It is believed the toddler had been on sand, at a recreational facility on Carlo Road when she was hit by the car.

More to follow.

The toddler was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue
The toddler was flown to Queensland Children’s Hospital. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

Earlier: Paramedics and a rescue helicopter are treating a toddler who was reportedly run over by a car at a Rainbow Beach home this afternoon.

A QAS spokesperson said the toddler, believed to be a female, is being treated on scene for abdominal and spinal injuries and will likely be flown to Queensland Children's Hospital.

The incident happened just after 1pm.

