Toddler in ‘serious’ condition after horror incident at beach

A TODDLER has been airlifted to Queensland Children's Hospital in a serious condition after she was reportedly crushed by a car at Rainbow Beach earlier this afternoon.

The Sunshine Coast RACQ Lifeflight rescue helicopter was called to the scene at 1:20pm after the little girl was hit by a car.

The toddler was flown to Brisbane in a serious condition. Photo: RACQ Lifeflight Rescue

Paramedics treated the young patient for several injuries before the aeromedical team arrived and she was flown to hospital under the care of a critical care doctor, a QAS flight paramedic, and an adult known to her.

It is believed the toddler had been on sand, at a recreational facility on Carlo Road when she was hit by the car.

The toddler was flown to Queensland Children's Hospital. Photo: RACQ LifeFlight Rescue

