Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
Pool Safety UNDERWATER BRIEFED
News

Toddler dies days after being pulled from Roma pool

by Elise Williams
8th Nov 2019 7:23 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A TODDLER who was found unresponsive in a Roma pool last week has died in hospital.

The 18-month-old boy suffered critical injuries after a near-drowning at a backyard pool in the small Queensland town, west of Chinchilla, on Wednesday, October 30.

An off-duty paramedic was the first responder to attend the traumatic scene at the pool, which was believed to be enclosed and gated.

The little boy died in the Queensland Children's Hospital on Saturday, November 2.

More Stories

Show More
drowning roma toddler toowoomba

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        STINKER: Heat dial to crank up 3 more notches in Gympie today

        premium_icon STINKER: Heat dial to crank up 3 more notches in Gympie...

        News Gympie is heading for 38C today, as hot winds blast the region and increase fire danger rating.

        • 8th Nov 2019 8:18 AM
        Rural fireys funds cut ahead of worst fire season

        premium_icon Rural fireys funds cut ahead of worst fire season

        News Member for Nanango says rural fireys need more support than ever after millions of...

        New owners snap up Coast's biggest funeral firm

        premium_icon New owners snap up Coast's biggest funeral firm

        News Coast family says they it remain heavily involved

        Mum who crashed while drink driving faces court

        premium_icon Mum who crashed while drink driving faces court

        News Glenwood woman told police that she had had “a couple drinks”