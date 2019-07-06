Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Toddler dies after crash in family driveway

by Elizabeth Henson
6th Jul 2019 3:16 PM

A toddler has died after being hit by a family vehicle at a home in Tailem Bend.

The child was taken to the Tailem Bend Hospital with life-threatening injuries after she was struck by a 4WD in the family's driveway just before 12.30pm on Saturday.

Paramedics worked to stabilise the toddler, and she was expected to be flown by emergency helicopter to Adelaide.

Sadly, the little girl died at Tailem Bend Hospital.

Major Crash investigators are travelling to the scene.

It is the second incident in less than a week after another toddler was killed in a backyard accident in Angle Vale last Saturday.

fatal crash south australia toddler

Top Stories

    The force waging war on dog fighting scourge

    premium_icon The force waging war on dog fighting scourge

    Crime The RSPCA is taking the fight to the sick humans behind illegal dog fighting rings with a special task force aimed at targeting the cruel blood sport.

    Charming photos of Gympie's 18 latest debutantes

    premium_icon Charming photos of Gympie's 18 latest debutantes

    News 18 Gorgeous photos from the Cooloola Deb Ball

    Big fines loom for drivers caught on the dunes

    premium_icon Big fines loom for drivers caught on the dunes

    Environment Large swell and rising tides make tricky conditions

    One dead, five from Coast injured in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    premium_icon One dead, five from Coast injured in horror Bruce Hwy crash

    Breaking Three Coast teens in one car and a Coast family in other