Toddler fighting for life after near drowning

Police were called to a Mooloolah Valley home.

Police were called to a Mooloolah Valley home.

A TODDLER has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital after a near drowning at a home this morning.

Police and paramedics were called to the Mooloolah Valley residence on Mooloolah Rd just after 10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said a 16-month-old boy was transported to hospital.

"The Child Protection and Investigation Unit is investigating, as they do with any matter of this kind, but the incident is not deemed suspicious," the QPS spokeswoman said.