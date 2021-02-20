Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after being hit by a car, with police speaking to the driver, who is known to the toddler.
A two-year-old boy is fighting for life after being hit by a car, with police speaking to the driver, who is known to the toddler.
News

Toddler critical after being hit by car

Ellen Ransley
by and Ellen Ransley
20th Feb 2021 1:18 PM

A two-year-old boy remains in a critical condition after he was hit by a car in western Sydney on Friday.

Police were called to Fairfield Hospital shortly after 4pm after the "seriously injured" child was admitted for treatment.

He was transferred to The Children's Hospital at Westmead in a critical condition, where he remains at lunchtime on Saturday, a NSW Police spokeswoman said.

Police cordoned off parts of Nelson Street in Fairfield Heights after a toddler was hit by a car. Picture: Damian Shaw
Police cordoned off parts of Nelson Street in Fairfield Heights after a toddler was hit by a car. Picture: Damian Shaw

Early investigations suggest the child was hit by a car on Nelson Street at Fairfield Heights, where a crime scene was set up on Friday afternoon.

Police are speaking with the driver, who is known to the child, and said in a statement an investigation into the incident is underway.

 

Originally published as Toddler critical after being hit by car

car accident

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Gympie’s top selling real estate agents

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gympie’s top selling real estate agents

        Property Real estate is booming, and five of the region’s property consultants have sold more than $120 million worth in the past year

        3 times the charm for Gympie’s hero MP

        Premium Content 3 times the charm for Gympie’s hero MP

        News Tony Perrett’s extraordinary hat trick of involvement in the rescue of Robert Weber...

        $45k on the line as Gympie arts group left in lurch

        Premium Content $45k on the line as Gympie arts group left in lurch

        News A creative arts group says it could be forced to hand back thousands of dollars in...

        Council scrambles to plug Tin Can Bay water woes

        Premium Content Council scrambles to plug Tin Can Bay water woes

        News Gympie council is scrambling to bring back a regular maintenance program to help...