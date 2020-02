A TODDLER has been rushed to hospital in a critical condition after falling from a balcony in Ormeau last night.

Emergency services were called to a private residence at 6.07pm after reports the boy had fallen from a second storey balcony.

Paramedics, including Critical Care and the High Acuity Response Unit, attended the scene.

The boy has now been taken under emergency lights and sirens to Queensland Children's Hospital with critical injuries.