Jesse Lee James caused horrific injuries to a two-year-old girl. He pleaded guilty to a series of charges at Maryborough District Court.
'PATHETIC': Man who broke girl's back deserves more time

Carlie Walker
29th Jul 2019 12:01 AM | Updated: 5:53 AM
A PUSH for harsher punishment for a Maryborough man convicted of a sickening attack on a toddler has gathered more than 2000 supporters.

Just days after Jesse Lee James was given immediate parole on a six-year prison term, a petition calling on the Department of Public Prosecutions to review the sentence has been signed by more than 2500 people, with one calling the sentence "pathetic".

On Thursday, Maryborough District Court heard James left the two-year-old girl with significant injuries after the violent attack, including paralysis of the bowel and fractures to her pelvic bone and vertebrae.

Judge Tony Moynihan described the injuries as having been caused by a "high energy force" adding that James had a "callous disregard for the welfare of the child".

But while James was given a six-year head sentence, he had already spent about two years in pre-sentence custody, with Moynihan ruling he be given immediate parole eligibility.

The petition said the sentence that had been handed down was "grossly inadequate and not in line with community expectations".

A spokesman for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said all sentences were reviewed once matters were finalised.

The office has up to a month to determine whether any appeal of the matter has a reasonable chance of succeeding and advise the Attorney-General accordingly.

To view the petition, click here.

