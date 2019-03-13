Greenberg shuts down Smith’s premiership plea

NRL boss Todd Greenberg has rejected pleas from Melbourne Storm skipper Cameron Smith to reinvestigate the stripping of the Storm's two premierships.

Smith used the launch of the NRL season last week to plea with the games bosses to look into the possibility of the Storm reclaiming their premierships.

His comments came after Cronulla were punished for salary cap cheating but held on to their 2016 premiership where they beat the Storm in the grand final. Cronulla's cheating started in 2013 for six seasons.

Smith had appealed to Greenberg to return the 2007 and 2009 premierships.

Smith calls were backed up by Storm boss Dave Donaghy. Speaking on a League Life special to air on Fox League from 7.30pm Thursday night, Greenberg said there was no chance the NRL would retrospectively look at the punishment handed down by former NRL boss David Gallop in 2010 to strip Melbourne's 2007 and 2009 titles.

"I can't make any deliberations on what happened back in 2010 because I simply wasn't there," Greenberg said. "People will judge that historically. I can't do that. All I can do is judge what is placed in front of me. When you make decisions around salary caps there are a number of levels to consider.

"There is a financial impact on a club, there is a salary cap impact on a club, there are points that we did with Parramatta, there are obviously premierships during that time if they have won them. Then last, which we have done a number of, there is people's registrations to work in the game. There are five components.

Some of the game’s biggest issues will be covered on League Life. Picture by Richard Dobson.

"On the occasion of the Sharks, we felt in 2016 the decisions we made on sanctions had no ability for us to change the premierships.

"Cameron and I have a pretty good relationship so it is into the first time I have heard him raise it. I have said this to him and I will say it again today - I am not going backwards to look at historical issues. I am only going to play what is on front of me.

"I said that we will not be going backwards and I will not be looking backwards into the relics of 2010 to try to recreate the past. It is a definite no."

Greenberg will be among the high profile guests including Mark Gasnier, Craig Bellamy, Paul White, Ricky Stuart and Marina Go to discuss the game's biggest issues on special edition fan forum to be shown Thursday night.