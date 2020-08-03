Today's GT headlines: Gympie council spend and more

Two people who have allegedly tried to avoid coronavirus restrictions at the Queensland border have been caught riding in the back of a truck in Gympie. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

Two people who have allegedly tried to avoid coronavirus restrictions at the Queensland border have been caught riding in the back of a truck in Gympie. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here's your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

A TOP of 22C is on the cards in Gympie today, with mostly sunny conditions.

Some cloud is expected before midday and after 6pm tonight, but it only brings a 5 per cent chance of rain. Light winds are expected throughout the day.

The fire danger is low to moderate.

TOP LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Woman caught in Gympie in alleged COVID breach

By Josh Preston

A 51-year-old woman will face court for allegedly breaching COVID-19 border directions after she was found at a Gympie address on Saturday morning.

FULL STORY HERE

REVEALED: How Gympie council spent $53 million in 6 years

By Scott Kovacevic

QUESTIONS about past Gympie Regional Council's cash splash will continue to swirl for some time, with figures revealing more than $50 million in unconstrained reserves was spent in six years.

FULL STORY HERE

Figures from Gympie Regional Council reveal more than $53 million in unconstrained cash reserves was spent in six years, putting the organisation in a situation where it may need to borrow from Queensland Treasury to keep operations running.

Gympie corner store goes into liquidation after 115 years

By Scott Kovacevic

THE company behind Gympie's Friendly Grocers has blamed ongoing trading losses and economic downturn as key factors in the shock closure of the 115-year-old business.

Liquidation documents lodged with ASIC reveal Abid Australia owed more than $165,000 to 65 creditors when it shut its doors last Wednesday.

FULL STORY HERE

Infant in crash

By Frances Klein

THREE people including an infant were taken to Gympie Hospital after their car rolled on the Bruce Highway early yesterday morning at 5.40am.

FULL STORY HERE

Angry locals say no consultation on Gympie region wind farm

By Scott Kovacevic

CLAIMS of widespread community consultation on a proposed $2 billion wind farm at Toolara have been refuted, with accusations the process kept people in the dark so they did not have time to object.

FULL STORY HERE

Is our Tino really the next Petero?

If Tino Fa'asuamaleaui hadn't already announced himself as a future superstar of the NRL, there can be no doubt about it now.

FULL STORY HERE

