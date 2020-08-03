Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people who have allegedly tried to avoid coronavirus restrictions at the Queensland border have been caught riding in the back of a truck in Gympie. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
Two people who have allegedly tried to avoid coronavirus restrictions at the Queensland border have been caught riding in the back of a truck in Gympie. Picture: NIGEL HALLETT
News

Today's GT headlines: Gympie council spend and more

Frances Klein
by
3rd Aug 2020 5:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here's your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

 

>> CHECK OUT OUR DIGITAL PAPER HERE<<

 

WEATHER

A TOP of 22C is on the cards in Gympie today, with mostly sunny conditions.

Some cloud is expected before midday and after 6pm tonight, but it only brings a 5 per cent chance of rain. Light winds are expected throughout the day. 

The fire danger is low to moderate. 

>> CHECK OUT TODAY'S ONLINE GAMES AND PUZZLES HERE <<

 

TOP LOCAL NEWS STORIES

 

Woman caught in Gympie in alleged COVID breach

By Josh Preston 

A 51-year-old woman will face court for allegedly breaching COVID-19 border directions after she was found at a Gympie address on Saturday morning.

FULL STORY HERE 

 

REVEALED: How Gympie council spent $53 million in 6 years

By Scott Kovacevic

QUESTIONS about past Gympie Regional Council's cash splash will continue to swirl for some time, with figures revealing more than $50 million in unconstrained reserves was spent in six years.

FULL STORY HERE

Figures from Gympie Regional Council reveal more than $53 million in unconstrained cash reserves was spent in six years, putting the organisation in a situation where it may need to borrow from Queensland Treasury to keep operations running.
Figures from Gympie Regional Council reveal more than $53 million in unconstrained cash reserves was spent in six years, putting the organisation in a situation where it may need to borrow from Queensland Treasury to keep operations running.

 

Gympie corner store goes into liquidation after 115 years

By Scott Kovacevic

THE company behind Gympie's Friendly Grocers has blamed ongoing trading losses and economic downturn as key factors in the shock closure of the 115-year-old business.

Liquidation documents lodged with ASIC reveal Abid Australia owed more than $165,000 to 65 creditors when it shut its doors last Wednesday.

FULL STORY HERE

 

Infant in crash

By Frances Klein

THREE people including an infant were taken to Gympie Hospital after their car rolled on the Bruce Highway early yesterday morning at 5.40am. 

FULL STORY HERE

 

Angry locals say no consultation on Gympie region wind farm

By Scott Kovacevic

CLAIMS of widespread community consultation on a proposed $2 billion wind farm at Toolara have been refuted, with accusations the process kept people in the dark so they did not have time to object.

FULL STORY HERE

 

Is our Tino really the next Petero?

If Tino Fa'asuamaleaui hadn't already announced himself as a future superstar of the NRL, there can be no doubt about it now.

FULL STORY HERE

 

Now you're all caught up, check out our online puzzles or browse today's tributes and funeral notices. And don't forget to follow the Daily on Facebook and Twitter so you never miss a story.

And if you haven't done so already, sign up for our daily newsletter here:

Community Newsletter SignUp

 

 

gympie council gympie news top headlines
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Collapsed Gympie business owed 65 people $165k

        premium_icon Collapsed Gympie business owed 65 people $165k

        News Owners of the popular store have blamed ongoing trading losses and the economic downturn

        Angry locals say no consultation on Gympie region wind farm

        premium_icon Angry locals say no consultation on Gympie region wind farm

        News Residents near the site say it’s not a case of ‘not in my backyard’, but they have...

        Woman caught in Gympie in alleged COVID breach

        premium_icon Woman caught in Gympie in alleged COVID breach

        News Two people have been picked up by police after allegedly dodging COVID-19 border...

        Queensland records one new case of coronavirus

        Queensland records one new case of coronavirus

        Health The state has recorded one new case