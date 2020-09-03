Today’s headlines: Shocking inquest details, hoon highway
GOOD morning Gympie,
Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.
WEATHER
GYMPIE is in for a partly cloudy day with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.
After a mild start this morning of 12C at 5.30am, the temperature is expected to climb to 18C by 9am, 24C by midday and peak at 26C about 3pm.
Winds are shaping up at NE 15 to 25 km/h and becoming light in the evening.
There is a high fire and sun protection is recommended from 8.40am to 2.50pm with a UV Index predicted to reach 8 (very high).
TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES
Kirra’s ‘agitated’ ex-boyfriend had dark history
THE former boyfriend of young Gympie mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin had a history of domestic violence offences committed against her and other partners, a coronial inquest has heard.
State watchdog rules on complaint against Gympie councillor
THE State’s local government watchdog has urged a Gympie councillor to think twice in meetings after they were accused of making a derogatory statement about a staff member.
9 people killed in Gympie crashes this year
ALL over Queensland, it has been a tragic – and worrying – year on the roads.
Locally there has also been a great deal of torment and loss, with nine lives dashed in crashes connected to the Gympie region to this point.
Man to face court over alleged assault that left man in coma
A MAN will face court over an alleged violent assault at Tiaro that left another man in an induced coma.
Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping
A fatal crash which claimed the life of a teenager has sparked calls from a Rainbow Beach senior police officer to ban camping and driving on the popular Teewah Beach.
