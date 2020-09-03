Today’s headlines: Shocking inquest details, hoon highway

TODAY'S HEADLINES: (Clockwise form top left) Gympie mum Kirra McLoughlin, a crashed car at Teewah Beach, Deklan Gilmartin was one of 9 people who have died in car crashes in the region this year and the OIA's warning to Gympie councillor.

TODAY'S HEADLINES: (Clockwise form top left) Gympie mum Kirra McLoughlin, a crashed car at Teewah Beach, Deklan Gilmartin was one of 9 people who have died in car crashes in the region this year and the OIA's warning to Gympie councillor.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

>> CHECK OUT OUR DIGITAL PAPER HERE<<

WEATHER

GYMPIE is in for a partly cloudy day with only a 10 per cent chance of rain.

After a mild start this morning of 12C at 5.30am, the temperature is expected to climb to 18C by 9am, 24C by midday and peak at 26C about 3pm.

Gympie's temperature forecast for Thursday, September 3. Courtesy of Weatherzone.

Winds are shaping up at NE 15 to 25 km/h and becoming light in the evening.

There is a high fire and sun protection is recommended from 8.40am to 2.50pm with a UV Index predicted to reach 8 (very high).

>> CHECK OUT TODAY’S ONLINE GAMES AND PUZZLES HERE <<

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Kirra’s ‘agitated’ ex-boyfriend had dark history

THE former boyfriend of young Gympie mother-of-four Kirra McLoughlin had a history of domestic violence offences committed against her and other partners, a coronial inquest has heard.

FULL STORY HERE

Kirra McLoughlin in what's said to be one of the last photos taken of her alive.

State watchdog rules on complaint against Gympie councillor

THE State’s local government watchdog has urged a Gympie councillor to think twice in meetings after they were accused of making a derogatory statement about a staff member.

FULL STORY HERE

The complaint was made against a member of the new council.

9 people killed in Gympie crashes this year

ALL over Queensland, it has been a tragic – and worrying – year on the roads.

Locally there has also been a great deal of torment and loss, with nine lives dashed in crashes connected to the Gympie region to this point.

FULL STORY HERE

Six of nine lives lost in Gympie region fatal crashes this year.

Man to face court over alleged assault that left man in coma

A MAN will face court over an alleged violent assault at Tiaro that left another man in an induced coma.

FULL STORY HERE

Hoon highway: Cop’s calls to ban Teewah camping

A fatal crash which claimed the life of a teenager has sparked calls from a Rainbow Beach senior police officer to ban camping and driving on the popular Teewah Beach.

FULL STORY HERE

Roll over crash at Teewah Beach on weekend August 8-9, 2020

Now you’re all caught up, check out our ONLINE PUZZLES HERE or browse today’s TRIBUTES AND FUNERAL NOTICES HERE.

And don’t forget to follow the GT on Facebook and Twitter so you never miss a story.

Or if you are feeling passionate about a topic you’ve read here or any other topic please send us your letters so we can put your opinion here on The Gympie Times website.

Email letters to: editor@gympietimes.com

And if you haven’t done so already, sign up for our DAILY NEWSLETTER HERE.