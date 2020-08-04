Today’s headlines: Second border hopper caught, Llew on JobSeeker

TODAY'S HEADLINES: Alleged border hopper caught hiding out in Curra, Wide Bay MP speaks out on JobSeeker and the bigger story behind closure of iconic Gympie store

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

A CLEARER day than yesterday is on the cards for Gympie, although some cloud is still expected through out the day with the likelihood increasing after 6pm.

The mostly clear conditions are expected to top at 23C, with just a 5% chance of rain eventuating today.

The temperature is expected to drop to 10C by midnight.

A high fire danger has been issued.

TOP LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Second alleged border hopper caught hiding out in Curra

By Maddie Manwaring

A MAN charged with giving the wrong name and using a fraudulent pass to travel into Queensland in May was remanded in custody yesterday after being found hiding out in Curra.

FULL STORY HERE

Gympie to get a new 100-bed aged care centre

By Scott Kovacevic

PLANS have been unveiled for a proposed 100-bed centre at Southside on a vacant 1.2ha block of land sitting at the intersection of Copp and Ramsay Roads.

FULL STORY HERE

Southside aged care centre, 100 beds

Bigger story behind closure of popular Gympie shop

By Scott Kovacevic

THE liquidator for Gympie’s Friendly Grocer has revealed the popular corner store on Duke Street was the victim of financial collateral damage, and breaking even at the time it shut its doors.

FULL STORY HERE

‘More Qld jobs will go’ if JobSeeker pain not addressed

by Matthew Killoran

Queensland’s economic recovery will be slower and more workers will lose their jobs unless flexible industrial relations arrangements are extended above September, businesses are warning.

FULL STORY HERE

Tin Can Bay grandma caught on CCTV stealing wallet

By Maddie Manwaring

A GRANDMOTHER caught stealing a wallet full of cash from a Tin Can Bay store had a history of stealing dating back to the 1970s, a Gympie court has been told.

FULL STORY HERE

Green light for new Imbil retail centre

By Scott Kovacevic

A NEW outdoor dining experience is on the horizon in the Mary Valley with a proposed four shop development at Imbil getting the green light from Gympie Regional Council.

FULL STORY HERE

