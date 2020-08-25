Today’s headlines: School suspensions revealed, new businesses

Today's headlines: Local school suspension numbers revealed, new businesses coming to Gympie and court appearance for Gympie mum.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here’s your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

Tuesday started with a drop to 1.5C at 6.20, making staying in bed the most attractive option for this morning.

But as the day goes on the temperature already lifted to 10.2C at 8.30am and is expected to reach 14C by 9am, 21C by midday and peak at 24C at 3pm.

It will drop back down to 18C by 6pm tonight, according to Bureau of Meteorology predictions.

The forecast for Gympie shows the sky will be sunny with no chance of rain and some lights winds throughout the day.

Fore danger is high and sun protection is recommended from 8:50am to 2:40pm with a UV index predicted to reach 7 (high).

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

Gympie schools with the most suspensions revealed

By Scott Kovacevic

MARY Valley State College has been revealed as the region’s school suspension hot spot, recording the highest discipline rate per student last year.

Data from the Department of Education has revealed the P10-College and its cohort of 179 students recorded 81 suspensions handed out in 2019.

FULL STORY HERE

New businesses coming to Gympie you want to know about

By Frances Klein

BUSINESS confidence in the Gympie region is high if the number of new and up and coming business ventures is anything to go by.

Here’s 5 new ventures that residents will be excited to know about:

FULL STORY HERE

Aleesha Riches appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court this week

Mum busted driving illegally, with meth-loaded needle in bag

By Maddie Manwaring

A GYMPIE woman caught driving on a suspended licence and with a meth-loaded needle in her handbag said she had “mixed with the wrong crowd” after losing custody of her children.

FULL STORY HERE

Dad was smoking meth when Gympie police walked in the door

By Maddie Manwaring

A GYMPIE dad landed himself in court this week after police walked in on him as he was just about to smoke meth while they were searching for a wanted person.

FULL STORY HERE

Missed it by that much: error adds $89k to council price tag

By Scott Kovacevic

SOME things in life, like golf and football, are matters of inches

For Gympie Regional Council it is a matter of metres; 3m, in fact, which will force an $89,000 increase in the cost of upgrading reservoir roofs at Imbil and Kandanga.

FULL STORY HERE

