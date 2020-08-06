TODAY’S HEADLINES: Perrett slams highway, Jerome slams Perrett

Catch up on the top headlines of today here: Perrett slams Bruce Hwy debacle, Jerome to run against Perrett and we take a look at Gympie's latest robberies.

Catch up on the top headlines of today here: Perrett slams Bruce Hwy debacle, Jerome to run against Perrett and we take a look at Gympie's latest robberies.

GOOD morning Gympie,

Here's your daily wrap of everything happening across the region today.

WEATHER

EARLY morning fog will be long gone by the time Gympie reaches its expected top temperature of 27C today.

The stunning winter day has no chance of rain in it, but light winds are expected.

The fire rating is high.

TOP 5 LOCAL NEWS STORIES

'I'm furious, it's inexcusable': Bruce Hwy debacle continues

By Shelley Strachan

A FURIOUS Gympie MP has demanded State Transport Minister Mark Bailey lock in a date to rip up and replace the dangerous surface of the $17.75 million Bruce Highway upgrade immediately north of Gympie, as it continues to deteriorate and pose and threat.

FULL STORY HERE

Jerome to run against 'very lazy' Perrett for Gympie MP job

By Maddie Manwaring

GYMPIE teacher Tim Jerome has announced he will run as an independent candidate in October's state election, and said generating jobs and improving health care services were among his priorities.

FULL STORY HERE

Ms Giorno with the Vespa the bar is named for.

'This is Giovanni all over': End of era for beloved CBD cafe

By Scott Kovacevic

ONE of Gympie's most beloved hangouts is about to undergo a major shift, with the popular Emilia's Cafe in the middle of downsizing, rebranding and moving house.

The Mary St business is changing its identity to the Vespa Espresso Bar, saying goodbye to the name that has adorned its windows and walls for almost two decades.

FULL STORY HERE

GYMPIE ROBBERIES: Violent, clever, laughable

By Maddie Manwaring

FROM organised, armed hold-ups to opportunistic thieves, the Gympie region has seen its fair share of burglaries in recent years.

Here's a list of just some of the burglaries, attempted robberies and armed hold ups from around the region in recent years.

FULL STORY HERE

65 men and women face Gympie court today

A LONG list of people are due to face Gympie Magistrates Court today.

FULL LIST HERE



