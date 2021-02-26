Today’s headlines: Near drowning, business, grub out of jail

The Facebook ban is gone and what a relief to see some news back on my news feed. The trolls have had a great time today welcoming us back lol.

The past week has been a scramble to ensure our many thousands of readers and Facebook followers were fully aware of all the other ways we share our news across the Gympie region - not just on Facebook. And given Facebook’s cavalier and callous behaviour, it’s still just as important to subscribe to our newsletter to make sure you don’t miss a thing.

Summer might be coming to an end this weekend but it sure doesn’t feel like it, and I know most people who live beyond the town water supply are still in great need of more rain. La Nina, you’ve been disappointing so far. Please don’t let us down altogether. Gympie region on track to run out in 8 years

Our local MP Tony Perrett got some attention this week when he took it up a notch in his push for Queensland Education to come clean on exactly what capacity our two biggest schools - and only public high schools in Gympie - are at this year.

QLD Ed says Gympie does not need a new high school

Tony Perrett has demanded in Parliament and in a Question on Notice this week that QLD Ed come clean about enrolments and the true capacity of Gympie's two biggest schools, and only two public high schools, Gympie High and James Nash, which are both reportedly bursting at the seams this year.

The reason real estate is booming is because people are moving here in their droves - some of our schools are straining under the pressure.

We also learned this week that we will probably be getting our coronavirus shot at the Gympie Civic Centre once it rolls out to our region.

Whether you plan on having it or not - it is not compulsory - for all of our neighbours, friends and family whose business or job has been impacted during these past 12 months, this milestone is an exciting one.

It looks like Gympie residents will be getting their coronavirus jab at the Civic Centre. Picture: Brendan Radke

Have a great weekend, and please if there’s something you need to get off your chest, an issue you’d like to applaud, correct or let the community know about, I’d love to hear from you and share through our Letters to the Editor section.

